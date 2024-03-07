Cédric Doumbé — and every single combat sports fan in France, most likely — won’t be forgetting his first loss anytime soon.

In an ending that was the definition of bizarre, the former GLORY Kickboxing champion suffered his first MMA defeat at the hands (figuratively speaking) of Baysangur Chamsoudinov in the main event of PFL Europe, which took place in front of a rabid crowd at Accor Arena in Paris.

The welterweights abruptly stopped fighting when Doumbé complained of an injury to his toe, which appeared to be the result of a splinter or thin piece of debris. Referee Marc Goddard had already warned Doumbé to continue fighting, so when the action was paused again, Goddard waved the bout off, making “Baki” the winner via TKO in the third round.

'Baki' defeats Cédric Doumbé via TKO after referee Marc Goddard waves off the fight due to an apparent foot injury to Doumbé.



Doumbé claimed to want to continue fighting, but had something lodged in his toe. pic.twitter.com/4che6r7LxJ — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 7, 2024

Fighters watching the scene were shocked, befuddled, and even amused by the confusing finish, with UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff tweeting that “a splinter may be the most hilarious way for a MMA fight to end.”

See more social media reactions from fighters below.

Some may be disappointed but with enough time I think we will all come to the realization that a splinter may be the most hilarious way for a mma fight to end — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 7, 2024

Doumbé loses due to toe injury . Not like this … DAMN #PFLEurope — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 7, 2024

Is that the refs fault or fighters fault for trying to call timeout over and over ??? — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 7, 2024

Should that have been stopped?



I have no idea of the rules

Would imagine Mark does #PFLParis — Caolan Loughran (@DonCaolan135) March 7, 2024