‘So f****** easy’: Jake Paul drops first extended promo for Mike Tyson showdown

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is happening. For real.

Paul and the legendary boxing Hall of Famer stunned the combat sports world on Thursday by announcing a July 20 showdown in Arlington, Texas. The bout takes place at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, and will air live on Netflix.

The announcement elicited a tidal wave of reaction within the fight game, much of it equal parts shock, disgust, and morbid interest. And that shock was not confined to just the fan base. In an extended trailer Paul dropped Thursday on his YouTube channel, the controversial influencer turned boxer can be seen reimagining many of Tyson’s most infamous moments and then surprising one supporter of his after another with the news.

The trailer also features an old clip from Tyson himself forecasting the matchup.

“Could you f*** him up?” an interviewer asks Tyson about Paul.

“Oh, so f****** easy,” Tyson responds.

Watch the extended Paul vs. Tyson trailer above.