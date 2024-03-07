UFC extends Venum apparel partnership through 2029

Venum will remain the UFC apparel provider for the UFC for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, the UFC announced a new multi-year extension with Venum that will see brand remain the UFC’s exclusive global outfitter through 2029.

UFC and Venum first partnered in 2021 following a seven-year partnership between the UFC and Reebok. In 2022, the two brands signed a multi-year extension of their agreement, and have now made an even longer commitment which will surpass the length of the UFC’s previous deal with Reebok.

“VENUM has been an amazing partner these past few years and we are thrilled to continue our relationship with them through the end of the decade,” said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. “The key to the success of this partnership is that VENUM understands the unique needs of the fighters competing in the Octagon, as well as those of everyday martial arts enthusiasts who train to stay fit. Franck Dupuis and his team at VENUM continue to deliver excellent fight gear and training apparel for our athletes and fans.”

Venum currently provides all of the clothing worn by fighters during UFC events, including fighter kits, as part of the company’s uniform policy. In 2023, UFC and Venum introduced specialty “Fight Night Collections” editions of UFC gear and announced the intention of continuing this trend with two new special collections each year. In addition to outfitting the fighters, Venum also outfits UFC Performance Institute staff in all of its global facilities.

“The long-term extension of the partnership is a major sign of recognition from UFC,” said Franck Dupuis, VENUM Founder and CEO. “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the world’s number-one combat sports organization. Our teams are proud to be committed to providing athletes and fans with collections whose uniqueness will underline our passion for mixed martial arts.”