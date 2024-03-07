PFL Europe video: Islem Masraf blasts no-defense foe with bizarre 10-second knockout

Islem Masraf helped cap off the PFL Europe preliminary card with a bang.

In a battle of French heavyweights, it was Masraf who walked out with an impressive victory in Paris, needing just 10 seconds to land a blistering head kick that rocked Mickael Groguhe senseless. It probably helped that Groguhe inexplicably chose to wander towards Masref with his hands completely down and his head fully exposed.

Watch the blindingly fast finish below.

What was he doing?



Islem Masraf knocked out Mickael Groguhe in a bizarre moment at #PFLParis



In the (very, very) brief clip, it’s unclear exactly what Groguhe’s plan was as he vaguely ambled in Masraf’s direction. Regardless, Masraf didn’t miss a beat, simply throwing up his leg to clobber Groguhe, which was followed up by a likely unnecessary right hand hammer.

Finishes are nothing new for Masraf, who has won all three of his pro bouts by knockout or submission. Check out his impressive stats from the fight below.

Groguhe falls to 3-2 as a pro, with none of his bouts going past the opening round.