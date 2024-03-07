 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Fight fans should riot’: Pros react to stunning Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul announcement

By Alexander K. Lee
Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou - Press Conference
Dewey Cooper and Mike Tyson
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jake Paul certainly knows how to ruffle some feathers.

“The Problem Child” has made plenty of enemies in the combat sports world since venturing from the comfy confines of YouTube into professional boxing and his latest announcement—a July 20 boxing match against the legendary Mike Tyson—was met with almost unanimous derision from MMA fighters.

The prospect of tuning in to Netflix to see Paul potentially knock out a 58-year-old Tyson is apparently not to the liking of combat sports enthusiasts and some of the reactions on social media were passionate, to say the least.

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano called the news “absolutely disgusting” and suggested that “fight fans should riot” in protest. He wasn’t alone, as Michael Bisping wrote, “You should be ashamed of yourself” while calling the matchup “the biggest joke.”

Even fellow influencer boxer KSI was critical of his rival booking a fight with Tyson, writing, “No one wanted this... sad to see.”

See how combat sports athletes reacted to the news on social media below.

