‘Fight fans should riot’: Pros react to stunning Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul announcement

Jake Paul certainly knows how to ruffle some feathers.

“The Problem Child” has made plenty of enemies in the combat sports world since venturing from the comfy confines of YouTube into professional boxing and his latest announcement—a July 20 boxing match against the legendary Mike Tyson—was met with almost unanimous derision from MMA fighters.

The prospect of tuning in to Netflix to see Paul potentially knock out a 58-year-old Tyson is apparently not to the liking of combat sports enthusiasts and some of the reactions on social media were passionate, to say the least.

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano called the news “absolutely disgusting” and suggested that “fight fans should riot” in protest. He wasn’t alone, as Michael Bisping wrote, “You should be ashamed of yourself” while calling the matchup “the biggest joke.”

Even fellow influencer boxer KSI was critical of his rival booking a fight with Tyson, writing, “No one wanted this... sad to see.”

See how combat sports athletes reacted to the news on social media below.

Man… if Jake Paul is really fighting Mike Tyson we as a fight fans should riot!!! Absolutely disgusting!!! #boxing #mma #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 7, 2024

The possibility of one of the greatest boxer of all time die in a ring is real…. Strange times!!!! A YouTuber can kill a legend on the ring #boxing #youtube https://t.co/92oORIn27B — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 7, 2024

Netflix love money lol — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 7, 2024

You should be ashamed of yourself. And the biggest joke is you don’t even slightly realize why. https://t.co/If8X3xuF52 — michael (@bisping) March 7, 2024

I don’t think anyone was gonna buy it anyway so smart move https://t.co/qc5iN8lIUs — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 7, 2024

I've decided to fight sugar Ray Robinson on the Paul/Tyson undercard. That's right Robinson not Leonard — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 7, 2024

Jake Paul is going to knockout 58 yo Mike Tyson and there is nothing you can do about it ‍♂️ — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 7, 2024

My brother in Christ… he is going to be 58 years old and abused his body for most of that, Jake’s is 27 and probably on steroids, this isn’t the matchup you think it is https://t.co/lVNfjD6MTB — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 7, 2024

50+ years old. No one wanted this...So sad to see man... https://t.co/4aOuua6NS0 — ksi (@KSI) March 7, 2024

What a week of boxing !! https://t.co/GV1JIfLvjT — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) March 7, 2024

Hate him or love him, you gotta respect @jakepaul as a business man. Single handedly changed the landscape of boxing in many ways. ‍♂️ — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) March 7, 2024

Tyson is 57 years old https://t.co/KUPprtzoGY — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) March 7, 2024

You’re fighting someone who was born in 1966. Have some shame. https://t.co/jLBC3marOO — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2024