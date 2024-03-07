Jake Paul opens as heavy favorite to beat Mike Tyson in July 20 boxing match

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson? Easy money according to the oddsmakers.

Online betting site Bovada has set opening odds for the Paul vs. Tyson fight, which was announced Thursday and is set to take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and stream live on Netflix. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the younger Paul has opened as a huge favorite to defeat Tyson, with opening adds at -500 for “The Problem Child.”

That means a $100 bet on Paul would net a return of $120. Implied odds give Paul an 83 percent chance of scoring a win over the heavyweight boxing legend.

Tyson, a former world champion and one of the most feared knockout artists in combat sports history, is currently a +325 underdog. A $100 wager on Tyson wins a bettor $425, with implied odds giving “Iron Mike” just a 23.5 percent chance of seeing his hand raised.

Few details have been revealed about the fight, which is likely to be an exhibition given that Tyson turns 58 in June and has not competed in a sanctioned pro bout since June 2005. He was last seen boxing fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout in November 2020, with the fight ending in a split draw.

Should Paul vs. Tyson turn out to be an exhibition bout, it is not yet known if there will be a decision rendered in the event that the fight goes the distance. Paul’s older brother Logan Paul boxed the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in June 2021 in which no winner was declared at the end of the eight-round contest.

Jake Paul, 27, is coming off of back-to-back first-round knockouts of Ryan Bourland and Andre August. Those opponents were a departure for Paul, who has built up a 9-1 record as a pro boxer primarily competing against former UFC stars, including Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley. His lone loss came at the hands of British reality television personality Tommy Fury.

See Paul vs. Tyson odds below, courtesy of Bovada.

Jake Paul -500

Mike Tyson +325