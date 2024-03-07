Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson set for July 20 at AT&T Stadium, will stream live on Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is happening this summer.

Paul and Tyson will headline a boxing event July 20 in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Netflix made the announcement on social media, also revealing that the card will stream for subscribers on their platform, which is making major moves in the live sports and entertainment world.

Watch the promo below.

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

Additional details for the fight, along with the rest of the card will be announced at a later date, per a release from Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Paul reacted to the announcement on Twitter and vowed to stop the 57-year-old in front of a massive crowd.

“The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the U.S., broadcast live on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way,” Paul said. “Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether [you’re on] team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event.

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Tyson also confirmed the matchup on his social media, but his statement on the bout was short and sweet.

Paul returns to the Lone Star State for the second consecutive summer. This past August, he defeated Nate Diaz in Dallas via unanimous decision, and since then, Paul has picked up first-round knockouts of Andre August and Ryan Bourland.

Tyson returns to action for the first time since November 2020 when he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in an exhibition fight. “Iron” competed professionally for 20 years, where he compiled a pro record of 50-6 (44 KOs, 2 NC) and previously reigned as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.