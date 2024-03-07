 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joshua vs. Ngannou preview show: Can Francis Ngannou shock the boxing world again?

By Mike Heck and Jed Meshew
Can Francis Ngannou shock the boxing world again and, perhaps, find his way into a shot at the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world? The former UFC heavyweight champion will have his opportunity this Friday in Saudi Arabia as he takes on former world champ Anthony Joshua.

Ahead of the loaded fight card, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew preview the highly anticipated Joshua vs. Ngannou matchup, discuss the differences between this fight and the one Ngannou recently had with Tyson Fury, where Ngannou goes either way, and what Joshua will need to prove in victory to show he’s truly back to form. Additionally, they’ll discuss other interesting matchups on the card, and take viewer questions.

Catch the Joshua vs. Ngannou preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

