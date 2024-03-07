Watch the Doumbé vs. Chamsoudinov live stream and follow along with results for Thursday’s PFL Europe event at Accor Arena in Paris headlined by a welterweight bout between Cédric Doumbé and Baysangur Chamsoudinov.

The 14-fight card is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET, with the main card airing live on YouTube courtesy of the PFL at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch at the link above.

Doumbé has emerged as one of the leading faces in French MMA. The former Glory Kickboxing champion made a spectacular PFL debut this past September when he knocked out Jordan Zébo in just nine seconds. He looks to improve to 6-0 in his MMA career with a win Thursday.

Chamsoudinov (7-0) also brings an undefeated record into the SmartCage, having most recently fought for France’s Ares FC promotion. This past June, he scored a second-round TKO of UFC veteran Efrain Escudero.

Thursday’s event also features fighters competing for points in the PFL Europe lightweight and welterweight regular seasons.

There is no preliminary card broadcast available in the U.S.

See PFL Europe results below.

Main Card (MMA Fighting, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Cédric Doumbé vs. Baysangur Chamsoudinov

Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Jack Grant

Ibrahim Mane vs. Chequina Noso Pedro

Yazid Chouchane vs. Ignacio Capella

Jakub Kaszuba vs. Kane Mousah

Preliminary Card (11 a.m. ET)

Daniele Miceli def. Yassin Najid via sub (Von Flue choke) (R1, 0:27)

Islem Masraf def. Mickael Groguhe via first-round KO (R1, 0:10)

Patrick Habirora def. Claudio Pacella via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Connor Hughes def. Anatolij Baal via first-round TKO (1:13)

Daniele Scatizzi def. Alex Chizov via sub (heel hook) (R1, 1:59)

Florim Zendeli def. Tomasz Langowski via sub (rear-naked choke) (R1, 4:11)

Kevin Del def. Younes Najid via sub (kneebar) (R1, 1:10)