Morning Report: Ilia Topuria’s coach recommends Alexander Volkanovski take fight before title rematch

Alexander Volkanovski is adamant that his next fight will be an immediate title fight rematch with Ilia Topuria.

By all accounts, it’s hard to argue against “The Great” deserving a shot at redemption against his successor after a lengthy title reign that saw him defend the belt five times. However, Volkanovski, 35, is planning to rest and recover after two consecutive knockout losses. As a result, he’s got no problem with Topuria defending against someone else in the interim. He just strongly believes his next fight will be in a redemptive effort.

Even Topuria’s coach Jorge Climent is in the camp that Volkanovski should get a rematch thanks to all he’s accomplished as an all-time great. At the same time, a tune-up of sorts might be a better approach first, says Climent.

“I do believe that Volkanovski deserves a rematch for everything he’s done in this sport, plus the short-notice fight he took,” Climent told MMA Junkie. “However, if I were his team or his friend, I’d tell him, ‘Look, relax. Go get another fight to get back on your feet, go feel good again, win, and then we go after him.’ That would be the smartest thing he could do. And again, if I were his friend, that’s what I’d recommend him.”

The current two-fight skid Volkanovski rides is the first losing streak of his illustrious 30-fight career (26-4). Topuria, 27, became the first to defeat the Australian at featherweight as Volkanovski’s previous loss was in his lightweight title rematch against Islam Makhachev. Unfortunately for Volkanovski, a head kick early in round one ended his night in that matchup at UFC 294 this past October.

If Volkanovski isn’t Topuria’s first title defense, another former champion in Max Holloway sounds like a good possibility. “Blessed” will first try to become the new BMF champion when he battles Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 next month in a lightweight affair. After that, and especially with a win, Holloway could have a world of options at his disposal, including another crack at 145-pound gold.

“Of course Volkanovski deserves it, but I would find it unfair,” Climent said. “He’s coming off two defeats, and I don’t see him recovered enough to go for the immediate rematch. That’s why, if I were his friend, I’d tell him, ‘Take it easy, go do another fight, get your confidence back up, and we’ll do it again.’

“I think Volkanovski and Holloway deserve it most. After that, it’s pretty even among everyone else. I think those two are the ones that most deserve to fight for the title — Holloway and Volkanovski.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Vegas Paulo?

Called me to fight in Rio , but Las Vegas looks better in June — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 6, 2024

Fight week.

Accepted?

Sean O’Malley requested the Mexican flag for his UFC belt and considers himself the “4th Mexican Champion” #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/SsAWB5e1K0 — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) March 7, 2024

Old man Thomson.

Starting to look my age pic.twitter.com/p0oFOIjS1A — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) March 7, 2024

Long live frat boy Dana.

Dana White doing Monkey bombs with The Nelk Boys. pic.twitter.com/YZTjngPsZt — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 7, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0, 1 NC) vs. Alexander Shabliy (23-3); Bellator 303, May 12

Patchy Mix (19-1) vs. Magomed Magomedov (16-1); Bellator 303, May 12

Gregory Babene (23-11) vs. Costello van Steenis (14-3); Bellator 303, May 12

Slim Trabelsi (6-0) vs. Louie Sutherland (6-2); Bellator 303, May 12

Mansour Barnaoui (20-6) vs. Yusuke Yachi (26-13); Bellator 303, May 12

Tom Nolan (6-1) vs. Victor Martinez (13-5); UFC Vegas 92, May 18

Mickey Gall (7-5) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-4-1); UFC 302, June 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

Is it funny to anyone else that there appears to be more investment from PFL in Bellator than their usual product? I like what I’m seeing in that aspect, but the seasons are supposed to start next month and the full tournament competitors are still a mystery.

Thanks for reading!

