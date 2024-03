At the UFC 299 press conference, the fighters on the event’s main card, along with UFC CEO Dana White, will answer questions from the media Thursday evening.

Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint Denis, Kevin Holland, Michael Page, Gilbert Burns, Jack Della Maddalena, Petr Yan, and Song Yadong are scheduled to attend the event.

The UFC 299 press conference is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.