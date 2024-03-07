Between the Links: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2, UFC 299, Joshua vs. Ngannou, reaction to Paul vs. Tyson

The weekend the combat sports world has been waiting for is upon us with Joshua vs. Ngannou going down on Friday, while the loaded UFC 299 event takes place Saturday in Miami, Fla. Francis Ngannou will look to shock the boxing world once again as he faces Anthony Joshua, while Sean O’Malley defends his UFC bantamweight title for the first time in an attempt to exercise the demons in a rematch with Marlon Vera.

On an all-new episode of Between the Links, the panel discusses the Joshua vs. Ngannou fight that takes place in Saudi Arabia, the stakes involved for Ngannou win or lose, and what will happen with his MMA career based on the results. Additionally, they’ll discuss the storyline angles regarding O’Malley vs. Vera, where both guys go should they capture the title, if Merab Dvalishvili should have a rooting interest, Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, the most interesting fight outside of the top two, the announcement of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on July 20 on Netflix, and a Q&A final round — if it gets that far.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee.

