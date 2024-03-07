Joshua vs. Ngannou weigh-in video

At the Joshua vs. Ngannou weigh-ins, Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will step on the scales Thursday morning in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua and Ngannou will compete in the heavyweight division for the pay-per-view event.

The Joshua vs. Ngannou fight card will feature three title fights.

Check out Joshua vs. Ngannou weigh-in results below.

Main card (DAZN, PPV.com at 1 p.m. ET)

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Prelims (DAZN at 11 a.m. ET)

Jack McGann vs. Louis Green

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres