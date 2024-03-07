Joshua vs. Ngannou weigh-in video

At the Joshua vs. Ngannou weigh-ins, Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will step on the scales Thursday morning in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Joshua and Ngannou will compete in the heavyweight division for the pay-per-view event.
The Joshua vs. Ngannou fight card will feature three title fights.
Check out Joshua vs. Ngannou weigh-in results below.
Main card (DAZN, PPV.com at 1 p.m. ET)
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker
Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball
Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov
Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain
Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena
Prelims (DAZN at 11 a.m. ET)
Jack McGann vs. Louis Green
Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc
Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores
Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres
