No Bets Barred: Can Sean O’Malley get revenge against Chito Vera at UFC 299? Plus Ngannou vs. Joshua

UFC 299 is here and it is ridiculous.

This Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., UFC 299 takes place headlined by a bantamweight grudge match between champion Sean O’Malley and former foe Chito Vera. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though at 299 is one of the most stacked cards in recent memory, with some people even suggesting it could be better than UFC 300 on paper. Plus, Francis Ngannou is boxing Anthony Joshua this weekend as well so with this amount of insane action, the No Bets Barred boys had to bring in a third chair.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are joined by Tony Calatayud this week as he’s boots on the ground in Miami, and the trio dives deep into all the insane action awaiting us this weekend. Can Sean O’Malley get his revenge on Chito Vera? Has Father Time caught up to Dustin Poirier? How will Michael “Venom” Page look in his UFC debut? And can anything stop the ascent of Jailton Almeida. All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 80 of No Bets Barred.

