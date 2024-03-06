UFC returns to Abu Dhabi with Fight Night card in August

The octagon will return to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Aug. 3, this time for a Fight Night event, the UFC announced Wednesday.

The event will mark UFC’s first non-pay-per-view show in the United Arab Emirates since the pandemic days, when Abu Dhabi was the sole location to hold UFC card outside of Las Vegas. In total, the UFC held eight Fight Nights and three numbered shows in t he UAE in a span of five months.

The promotion has yet to announce the main event attraction.

Islam Makhachev headlined the last UFC trip to Abu Dhabi in October, with the lightweight champion knocking out then-featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski in just over there minutes in the main event of UFC 294. Khamzat Chimaev defeated short-notice replacement Kamaru Usman in the co-main event.

Other than the Miami pay-per-view this upcoming weekend and regular cards in Las Vegas, the UFC is currently scheduled to hold events in Atlantic City, Rio de Janeiro, St. Louis, Newark and Riyadh between March and June 2024.