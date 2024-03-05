Vinicius Oliveira shares alleged DM exchange with Umar Nurmagomedov: ‘I’ll rip your heart out and feed it to some dogs’

Vinicius Oliveira wants to be the first to beat Umar Nurmagomedov in MMA.

“Lokdog” and Nurmagomedov both came out victorious at UFC Vegas 87 this past Saturday at the UFC APEX, and the Brazilian took to Instagram to share an alleged direct message exchange with the Russian on the social media platform.

Nurmagomedov, who beat Bekzat Almakhan via decision to improve to 17-0 as a professional fighter, allegedly wrote to the Brazilian, “Any time. Even in street,” in response to a message not included on the post.

Oliveira, who pocketed $100,000 in bonuses for his insane flying knee knockout of Bernardo Sopai, replied, “Shut your chicken s*** mouth, on the street with no rules I’ll rip your heart out and feed it to some dogs, you don’t scare me. First you’re short, weak and you only have wrestling. I respect you but you have no chance of beating me, not even in your best dream.”

He then claimed that Nurmagomedov agreed to a fight, but the discussion stalled when Oliveira refused to share his phone number.

“Talk to me during the fight, I’ll talk with my manager, he’ll talk with Dana, and so let’s do that buddy,” Oliveira wrote.

Oliveira added, “This guy [Nurmagomedov] is afraid of me, nobody wants to fight him, but I wanted to and I still want to, but as far as I know he refused this fight, that just shows that he has a nightmare when he hears my name. I’m coming for you!”

“The new victim was found,” Oliveira continued. [Nurmagomedov] gonna sleep and have nightmares with my name. Let’s do it [Dana White]. Don’t be p**** little chicken and accept this fight, I’ll show you the really war.”

