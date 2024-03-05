Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou full fight card

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight card is set with its blockbuster main event and a compelling undercard.

The pay-per-view portion of the Knockout Chaos card kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua and Ngannou are expected to make their walk to the ring at 5:50 p.m. ET. The winner of their highly anticipated heavyweight clash is likely to face the winner of the upcoming undisputed heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which takes place on May 18.

Friday’s preliminary card is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET.

Knockout Chaos is available to purchase for $69.99 on PPV.COM or $39.99 on DAZN with a subscription to the streaming service.

In the co-main event, Zhilei Zhang faces Joseph Parker in a heavyweight bout. Zhang goes for his second defense of the interim WBO title after scoring back-to-back knockout wins of James Joyce.

More gold is on the line on the undercard as WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas fights Nick Ball, and Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov battle for a vacant WBA super welterweight title.

The preliminary portion of the card also features Roman Fury, the half-brother of Tyson Fury, looking to go 4-0 as a pro when he takes on Martin Svarc.

See the Knockout Chaos lineup below.

MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Jack McGann vs. Louis Green

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres