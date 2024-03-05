Heck of a Morning: Dissecting laundry list of UFC 299 storylines, Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2, and more

This is one of the big weeks marked on the calendars for fight fans around the world with Francis Ngannou looking to shock the boxing world once again when he faces Anthony Joshua on Friday, and a loaded UFC 299 event on Saturday, headlined by the rematch between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera for UFC bantamweight gold — and that’s just a couple of the big storylines for this weekend.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses UFC 299 and Joshua vs. Ngannou, the O’Malley vs. Vera second chapter, and everything that could happen based on the results. Additionally, listener questions include Petr Yan’s return to the octagon against Song Yadong this Saturday, Michael Page’s UFC debut against Kevin Holland, Alexandre Pantoja’s next title defense following Muhammad Mokaev’s win at UFC Vegas 87, Jamahal Hill challenging Alex Pereira at UFC 300, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

