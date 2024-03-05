UFC 299 broadcast team set: Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier join Jon Anik for Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

Joe Rogan and the boys are back together again for the first time in 2024 for UFC 299.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Jon Anik will be joined by Rogan and former two-division UFC world champion Daniel Cormier for Saturday’s stacked pay-per-view event in Miami.

It will be the first time since UFC 296 that the trio call an event together. At UFC 297 in January, Dominick Cruz joined Anik and Cormier, while Michael Bisping joined Rogan as a color commentator for UFC 298 in February.

Megan Olivi serves as the roving reporter for this weekend’s event.

The analyst desk features Chael Sonnen, Anthony Smith, and Teddy Atlas, while Cormier, Laura Sanko, and Dan Hellie host the UFC’s official weigh-in show.

UFC 299 is headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera as they battle it out for the UFC bantamweight title.