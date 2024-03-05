Morning Report: Michael Bisping rips ‘bully’ Jake Paul for ‘disrespecting the sport of boxing’

Jake Paul added another knockout to his resume in Puerto Rico this past weekend and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was far from impressed.

“The Problem Child’s” 10th career boxing match was just his second outside of the United States. After an eight-match start against primarily MMA fighters, the 27-year-old Paul (9-1) turned his attention to more boxing-centric opponents.

Veteran Andre August (10-2-1) took on Paul this past December. Despite being coined Paul’s toughest challenge yet thanks to his boxing background, August suffered a first-round knockout loss. The match was only his second since 2019 and Paul’s most recent opponent from this past Saturday, Ryan Bourland, was of a similar ilk. With the Paul match now under his belt, the 35-year-old Bourland (17-3) has boxed twice since 2018. He too suffered a first-round stoppage via strikes and the aforementioned Bisping can’t help but call out the blatant con job he believes is unfolding.

“Jake Paul was always destined to win this fight and you are the suckers if you paid for this fight and I know most people didn’t,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Unfortunately, the opponent was utter dog s*** and couldn’t make it through one round. How was he able to get it done? Because he’s just so good. He expected a second round but my god, the guy did it in round one. I mean, this guy’s the future.

“[Paul] was swinging punches like an absolute maniac leaving openings to get countered all day long against a decent boxer. He doesn’t have that threat because he wasn’t going up against a trained pro.”

Bisping added how taking on journeyman-type boxers as an up-and-comer is nothing new in the traditional boxing model. However, the primary difference is that when those rising star are building their record, it’s not billed atop a $50-plus pay-per-view (it should be noted that Saturday’s show came as part of the standard DAZN subscription, so subscribers did not incur an additional PPV charge). Therefore, making the case of Paul somewhat of a scam according Bisping.

After the win, Paul directed his attention to one of the top pound-for-pound boxers Saul “Canelo” Alvarez with a callout. Paul has mentioned becoming a worldwide great like Canelo one day with previous mentions of the Mexican sensation. At this stage, it’s laughable, according to “The Count.”

“He’s calling out Canelo because he knows damn well that fight is not going to happen,” Bisping said. “Canelo Alvarez would not wipe his ass with a Jake Paul payday. He doesn’t want circus side show, freak show fights, okay?

“He is disrespecting the sport of boxing. He’s disrespecting all the people that worked their way up, but more importantly, he’s conning the fans. If Ryan Bourland is your next Uber driver, give him five stars and give him a good tip. Beating people that you know you can beat, that’s called being a bully.”

