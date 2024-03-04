Elves Brenner vs. Myktybek Orolbai booked for UFC 301 in Brazil

A lightweight showdown between Elves Brener and Myktybek Orolbai is set for May 4 at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Both fighters confirmed the bout on social media following a report by Ag. Fight.

Brener (16-3) won back-to-back $50,000 performance bonuses in his most recent octagon appearances, knocking out Guram Kutateladze and Kaynan Kruschewsky. The Chute Boxe talent is 3-0 since joining the promotion and has won five straight with four stoppages.

Orolbai (12-1-1) made the most of his first UFC opportunity this past November by tapping out welterweight Uros Medic with a neck crank with less than a minute left in the second round. The 26-year-old Kyrgyzstan native rides a seven-fight finishing streak into UFC 301.

UFC has yet to announce the headlining attraction for UFC 301. The lineup currently includes matchups such as Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho and Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose. UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is also expected to defend his title on the card, however his opponent has yet to be determined.