Jake Paul announces next event date, shoots down Tony Ferguson callout: ‘That would be sad’

Jake Paul is staying busy in 2024.

Coming off of an uneventful knockout win of Ryan Bourland this past Saturday in Puerto Rico, Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) has already announced the next Most Valuable Promotions event date and potentially his next walk to the ring.

We’re baaaaaaaacck…

Friday April 26th@MostVpromotions — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 4, 2024

“We’re baaaaaaaacck… Friday April 26th,” Paul wrote on social media. It is not yet known if Paul will box on that card himself.

The tweet may also be a new date for Amanda Serrano’s next fight. Saturday’s card was to be headlined by Serrano defending her featherweight titles in her home country against Nina Meinke, but the champion was forced to withdraw due to an eye injury. Manager Nakisa Bidarian said the injury occurred when a chemical entered Serrano’s eye while getting her hair done before the fight.

Paul instead headlined the card and went on to finish an over-matched Bourland in the opening round.

At Saturday’s post-fight press conference, Bidarian said that fans who attended the event are entitled to a full refund. He added that he is unsure if Serrano will be re-booked against Meinke whenever the champion is ready to fight again and that her dream is for her last fight to be in Puerto Rico, whether it is her next fight or sometime in the future.

Paul was asked about whether he still plans to compete in MMA. He is currently signed to the PFL and said he is open to fighting an opponent from the UFC if they can free themselves up to negotiate.

“Anyone who can get out of their contract, I’ll fight,” Paul said. “That’s easy work as far as I’m concerned, but I do want to do a PFL MMA match. It just has to be the right opponent, but Nate [Diaz] did duck my $15 million offer, so we’ll see who else is on the chopping block.”

One name that was offered up to Paul was that of struggling lightweight veteran Tony Ferguson. “El Cucuy,” currently on a seven-fight losing streak, recently said on the JAXXON podcast that he would “love” to fight Paul.

Given the 40-year-old’s poor run of form recently, Paul is passing on that offer.

“Tony Ferguson, he said he wanted to fight?” Paul said. “I don’t want to see him go out like that. That would be sad. He’s a great guy, we don’t want that for Tony.”