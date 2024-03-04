The MMA Hour with Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Brandon Royval, Song Yadong, Dewey Cooper, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at a special early start time of 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. UK time.

12 p.m. ET: We recap the busy combat sports weekend.

12:20 p.m.: Curtis Blaydes previews his UFC 299 bout against Jailton Almeida.

12:40 p.m.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik looks back on his main event win over Shamil Gaziev.

1 p.m.: Brandon Royval returns after upsetting Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City.

1:30 p.m.: Francis Ngannou’s longtime coach Dewey Cooper previews Friday’s big matchup against Anthony Joshua.

1:55 p.m.: Song Yadong previews his UFC 299 bout against Petr Yan.

2:15 p.m.: The Parlay Boys look back at their best bets for the busy weekend.

