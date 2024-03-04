 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Brandon Royval, Song Yadong, Dewey Cooper, and more

By Ariel Helwani
MMA Fighting

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at a special early start time of 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. UK time.

12 p.m. ET: We recap the busy combat sports weekend.

12:20 p.m.: Curtis Blaydes previews his UFC 299 bout against Jailton Almeida.

12:40 p.m.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik looks back on his main event win over Shamil Gaziev.

1 p.m.: Brandon Royval returns after upsetting Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City.

1:30 p.m.: Francis Ngannou’s longtime coach Dewey Cooper previews Friday’s big matchup against Anthony Joshua.

1:55 p.m.: Song Yadong previews his UFC 299 bout against Petr Yan.

2:15 p.m.: The Parlay Boys look back at their best bets for the busy weekend.

