 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 87

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gaziev Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC returned to the APEX for one last stop on the road to Miami and UFC 299, and in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 87, Jairzinho Rozenstruik outclassed Shamil Gaziev and earned a fourth-round referee stoppage TKO. Is it now time to book the fight for “Bigi Boi” that fans have been asking to see for years with Derrick Lewis?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what’s next for Rozenstruik from a matchmaking perspective following his bounce back victory. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Vitor Petrino following his co-main event decision win, Muhammad Mokaev after his victory over one-time title challenger Alex Perez, Umar Nurmagomedov following his dominant win over a game Bekzat Almakhan, Steve Erceg after knocking out Matt Schnell, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting