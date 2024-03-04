Morning Report: Sean O’Malley says Marlon Vera knows he’s been ‘gifted this title shot’ at UFC 299

UFC 299 fight week is upon us.

The road to UFC 300 began as soon as we turned the calendar to 2024, and the PPV lineup has only increased in quality with each month. UFC 299 will see the promotion return to Miami, Fla. for the first time since April of last year and it’s such a loaded card that the community has made arguments it’s better than the historic upcoming April date.

Occupying the spotlight in the Sunshine State will be none other than the bantamweight division and its budding superstar champion Sean O’Malley. The main event will see “Sugar” look to avenge the lone loss of his 19-fight career (17-1, 1 NC) when he battles Marlon “Chito” Vera. It feels like a rematch that could have been anticipated at some point. The question was just whether it would be next after their last victories at UFC 292 in August.

Vera (23-8-1) will enter the bout with only one win — a unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz — since a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen. The divisional landscape along with Vera’s singular win “streak” is more than enough to use as evidence that O’Malley being champion is the only reason Vera is getting this upcoming opportunity, according to O’Malley.

“Zero percent chance,” O’Malley told ESPN of whether or not Vera would be getting a title shot against a different title holder. “There’s guys deserving. Cory, Merab [Dvalishvili]. You could argue those guys deserve a title fight over ‘Chito.’

“I went out there and knocked out the greatest bantamweight of all time [Aljamain Sterling]. I said, hey, I want one thing. Let me have that ‘Chito’ rematch. I’ve never asked for it. Never really asked for anything. Let me have this ‘Chito’ fight.

“I thought, okay, we’ll meet again. I never went to bed at night thinking, ‘I have to fight ‘Chito’ again,” he continued. “If he can make it, get close enough to where I can offer him a title fight, just get close enough, beat Pedro, I’ll give you the rematch. Everything’s just working out perfect.”

O’Malley, 29, fell short against his Ecuadorian rival in August 2020 via a first-round TKO. “Sugar” has often reflected upon the fight through a lens of “controversy” thanks to the foot injury he suffered from Vera’s leg kicks. Ultimately, “Chito” put away O’Malley with 20 seconds left in the opening frame with some nasty ground and pound elbows and punches.

The 31-year-old Vera has scored two highlight-reel head kick knockouts over all-time greats Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar after his O’Malley win. Other notable wins include his wars with Rob Font and Davey Grant.

Meanwhile, O’Malley’s six-fight unbeaten streak consists of four knockouts with none bigger than his last against the aforementioned now-former champion Sterling. It should be noted that O’Malley’s fight with Munhoz in this stretch resulted in a no-contest after Munhoz was unable to continue after a series of accidental eye pokes.

Although the champion believes Vera is aware of the overall fight circumstance, O’Malley doesn’t see it as a mental hurdle to overcome.

“I think ‘Chito’s’ a cold-blooded killer,” O’Malley said. “I don’t think it’s gonna phase him that he’s being gifted this title shot. Do I think he knows that? Yeah. He knows he didn’t go out there — he didn’t even finish Pedro. I beat Pedro in two rounds. So, there’s no way he’s coming off this like, ‘I earned this title fight.’ He knows he’s getting this title fight because I’m champ.

“As far as it affecting him, dude’s a killer. I don’t think that will mentally play any problems for him.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Victoria Souza (7-1) vs. Noelle Grandjean (4-1); ONE Fight Night 20, March 8

Karl Williams (9-1) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3); UFC Vegas 89, March 23

Mitch Ramirez (8-1) vs. Thiago Moisés (17-7); UFC Vegas 88, March 16

Elves Brener (16-3) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1); UFC 301, May 4

Chase Hooper (13-3-1) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1); UFC Fight Night, May 11

Trey Waters (8-1) vs. Billy Goff (9-2); UFC Fight Night, May 11

Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4) vs. Themba Gorimbo (12-4); UFC Vegas 92, May 18

FINAL THOUGHTS

UFC 299 is one of those cards that feels like it simply can’t not deliver. Apologies in advance if I jinxed it. Feel free to point your blame back here.

Thanks for reading!

