UFC Atlantic City post-fight show: Reaction to Manon Fiorot’s shutout, Chris Weidman’s controversial win

Manon Fiorot closed out Saturday’s UFC Atlantic City win by sweeping the scorecards against Erin Blanchfield in the main event. As dominant as Fiorot’s performance was, it was incredibly tame compared to other moments on the card as controversy stole the headlines.

Following the UFC’s most recent event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and José Youngs react to Fiorot’s lopsided victory, discuss if a title shot will be next for the surging contender, and where Blanchfield goes from her first octagon loss. Additionally, the panel discusses Joaquin Buckley’s second-round finish of Vicente Luque in the co-main event and where he fits in the welterweight division, Chris Weidman getting his first victory since 2020 against Bruno Silva, the controversy surrounding the multiple eye pokes that led to the finish, the bout being changed from a TKO to a technical unanimous decision, Weidman’s reaction to it in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, and other storylines from a bizarre event.

