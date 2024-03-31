UFC 300 gets new trailer showing biggest moments in UFC history, greatest what-ifs

UFC is pulling out all the stops for UFC 300.

In two weeks, UFC 300 goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, and featuring two more title bouts — a strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, plus a “BMF” title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway — as well as seven other former UFC champions, the card is arguably the most stacked event ever assembled in the history of MMA. And as such, the UFC is giving this event all the promotional weight it can.

Though the promotion already dropped its official trailer for the event a few weeks ago, during UFC Atlantic City this past Saturday, the UFC released another trailer for UFC 300, focusing on the history of the promotion and how some of the biggest moments of the past parallel moments of the present. The trailer also highlights some of the greatest what-if matchups in UFC history, with Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson in particular getting a cameo.

It’s not every day the UFC makes two promotional videos for one fight card, but with an event like UFC 300, it’s definitely worth it.

Check out the newest trailer below.