UFC 302 fight card official for Newark, several bouts announced

UFC won’t be gone from New Jersey for very long.

The promotion announced Saturday night during the UFC Atlantic City broadcast that UFC 302 is officially set to take place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, confirming prior reports that targeted the event for New Jersey’s most populous city.

UFC most recently headed to Newark’s Prudential Center in May 2023 for UFC 288, which featured a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

Additionally, the promotion confirmed five matchups for the summer pay-per-view, including a previously reported bout between ranked middleweights Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez, as well as a lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Joe Solecki.

Tickets for the event go on sale April 12.

The current UFC 302 fight card can be seen below.