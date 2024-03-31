UFC Atlantic City bonuses: Nate Landwehr cashes another check with ferocious win

Nate Landwehr continues to live up to his reputation.

The 35-year-old featherweight cashed yet another Performance of the Night bonus check on Saturday for his electric knockout of Jamall Emmers at UFC Atlantic City.

Widely hailed as one of the most exciting fighters in the 145-pound division, Landwehr stormed back from early trouble to spark out Emmers with a flurry of punches in the closing seconds of the opening round, giving “The Train” his fourth $50,000 post-fight bonus over his past five UFC appearances.

The night’s other Performance of the Night bonus went to Dennis Buzukja, who snapped a two-fight losing streak and earned his first UFC victory with a third-round knockout of Connor Matthews on the undercard.

UFC Atlantic City took place March 30 at New Jersey’s Boardwalk Hall.

Light heavyweights Ibo Aslan and Anton Turkalj cashed the event’s final two bonuses, garnering Fight of the Night honors for their rematch, which saw Aslan get revenge with a third-round knockout four years after losing to Turkalj on the regional scene.