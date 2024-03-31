Manon Fiorot transported to hospital following win in UFC Atlantic City main event

Manon Fiorot didn’t have much time to celebrate her win over Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City before she was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons rather than appear at the event’s post-fight press conference.

Typically, anyone enduring a tough fight or facing any kind of serious injury will be transported rather than sticking around to speak to media after an event.

The good news is sources close to Fiorot’s camp told MMA Fighting that it was “nothing serious” regarding any potential injuries after the fight and Fiorot was “laughing and smiling” as she made her way to the hospital to get checked out.

Fiorot pitched a shutout in her first UFC main event, winning lopsided 50-45 scorecards across the boards as she blanked Blanchfield in every round. Her dominant victory came largely thanks to an effective counter-striking game that allowed Fiorot to stick and move while cracking Blanchfield with punches dozens of times over the course of five rounds.

Blanchfield struggled to close the distance on the taller Fiorot, who also displayed great strength to continuously shrug off every grappling attempt from her opponent.

Following the win, Fiorot made her intentions clear that she wanted a title shot next and hopes to face the winner of the upcoming trilogy fight between reigning flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko later this year.

“I fought everyone in the category. I want the title, that’s it,” Fiorot shouted. “I’m ready no matter what, I want my title shot.”

The only thing working against Fiorot right now might be timing.

Grasso and Shevchenko are currently coaching the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, with all signs pointing towards a trilogy between them taking place in September. If Fiorot waits, she could potentially end up sitting out the rest of 2024, but that risk may be worth the reward if she gets her shot at UFC gold.

That time off will also allow Fiorot to rest up and recover following her five-round performance on Saturday, as she remained undefeated in the UFC with a perfect 7-0 record.