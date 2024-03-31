‘That’s not good’: Pros react to Manon Fiorot’s shutout of Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

Manon Fiorot may have competed in her first UFC headliner, but she looked very comfortable under the bright lights, delivering a one-sided performance against Erin Blanchfield in a probable title eliminator at UFC Atlantic City.

Outside of a guillotine attempt from Blanchfield in the first round, it was all Fiorot for the final 20-plus minutes as she earned a unanimous decision win over her game opponent. Fiorot showcased outstanding wrestling and takedown defense throughout, and while Blanchfield was able to have moments on the feet, she was simply no match for the 34-year-old Fiorot, who now improves to 7-0 inside the octagon and may have punched her ticket to a title shot at 125 pounds in the process.

Blanchfield suffers her first octagon defeat, and second loss total as a pro.

See how UFC fighters reacted to Fiorot’s main event victory over Blanchfield to close the show in the UFC’s return to Atlantic City.

Big win for Fiorot.. patient, methodical approach which is to be expected from her - counterstriking and range control on point..



Blanchfield had some moments late in the fights, but it just wasn't enough in the end..



Fiorot the #1 contender now #UFCAtlanticCity — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 31, 2024

Bruhhhh. If you ever have a point in a fight where your corner is saying Uhhhh, as if they not sure what to say... That's not good. #UFCAtlanticCity — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) March 31, 2024

Grasso & Shevchenko would walk through both these ladies with ease. Neither would be competitive unfortunately #UFCAtlanticCity — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) March 31, 2024

Blanchfield needs to set up her combos if she's going to close the range on Fiorot or just commit to the blitz, knowing she's going to have to take a couple of hits to overwhelm Manon to get on the inside #UFCAtlanticCity — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 31, 2024

Feel like this is the the 2024 version of @MieshaTate vs @HollyHolm — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) March 31, 2024

1st & 2nd round to Fiorots#UFCAtlanticCity — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) March 31, 2024

Dang it I was all ready to write a French women don’t like guillotines tweet #UFCAtlanticCity — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 31, 2024