‘That’s not good’: Pros react to Manon Fiorot’s shutout of Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

By Mike Heck
Manon Fiorot may have competed in her first UFC headliner, but she looked very comfortable under the bright lights, delivering a one-sided performance against Erin Blanchfield in a probable title eliminator at UFC Atlantic City.

Outside of a guillotine attempt from Blanchfield in the first round, it was all Fiorot for the final 20-plus minutes as she earned a unanimous decision win over her game opponent. Fiorot showcased outstanding wrestling and takedown defense throughout, and while Blanchfield was able to have moments on the feet, she was simply no match for the 34-year-old Fiorot, who now improves to 7-0 inside the octagon and may have punched her ticket to a title shot at 125 pounds in the process.

Blanchfield suffers her first octagon defeat, and second loss total as a pro.

See how UFC fighters reacted to Fiorot’s main event victory over Blanchfield to close the show in the UFC’s return to Atlantic City.

