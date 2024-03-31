Watch Manon Fiorot vs. Erin Blanchfield full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Atlantic City, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot took place March 30 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Top UFC flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield (12-2) and Manon Fiorot (12-1) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

SHE GETS THE UNANIMOUS DECISION After 5 hard fought rounds, @ManonFiorot_MMA takes the dub! #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/gvT6y9IeUJ

For more on Blanchfield vs. Fiorot, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Blanchfield out in orthodox, Manon in southpaw. Manon is bigger by a good amount. And she comes out firing. Blanchfield willing to engage and throws back in combination. Both women moving a lot early.

Collision and a body kick from Mannon. She’s throwing a right hook whenever Blanchfield moves in. But Manon steps in and has a body lock and she dumps Blanchfield!

Big slam but Blanchfield is on a guillotine and Fiorot is in trouble! She goes to her back and Blanchfield is up and on here. Now they’re standing and Manon has Blanchfield against the fence. Blanchfield still on the neck but she’s safe now. And now Blanchfield turns the position and she’s going for the takedown. Manon digs unders and breaks though.

Bisping was noting earlier that Manon’s movement is not as active as normal. Not sure that’s true but she is pretty flat-footed out there.

Manon is landing combinations when Blanchfield tries to get inside. The size working well for her. That and Blanchfield not being a refined striker. She can’t work in smoothly. And Manon is catching her coming in.

Blanchfield gets a bodylock but Manon is so physical. She just shucks her off. Fiorot is huge in the cage. And she keeps putting bone in the middle when Blanchfield steps in. This is a good round for the French woman.

Except now Blanchfield has decided she doesn’t care and just ran through the punches to get to Manon. She lands some shots and now it’s a clinch. But Fiorot is controlling in there and we break before the round ends.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fiorot.

Round 2: Manon right to work with the jab to lead and then counter hooks. Blanchfield gets to the body and goes for a sacrifice throw but Manon rides her over and up to her feet immediately. That physicality is doing wonders for her.

Manon lands a few but Blanchfield is back to the body. Fiorot too strong still. And lands a check hook as Blanchfield steps in again. Blanchfield really cannot navigate this range. She steps and Manon clinches. They break.

The lead right hook from Manon keeps landing. Blanchfield is fine but she’s losing the points. If Blanchfield can’t tire Manon out, she’s in trouble here. Manon keep touching her everytime she steps in.

To be clear, Blanchfield is landing some. But it’s fewer than Fiorot. And she’s getting nowhere on the takedowns. Manon just keep hitting her. Not that hard, but she’s staying safe and not getting taken down. Stats say this is very close but I’m not sure I buy that.

Blanchfield needs to try a double-leg. These clinch takedowns aren’t doing anything. And the round ends after she shucks off another one.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fiorot, 20-18 Fiorot overall.

Round 3: Blanchfield comes out and pushes the pace immediately. Her corner made it seem like this was the plan. Well, she needs a sweep or a finish now.

She gets a nice entry onto the hips and Fiorot just threw her away. Oof.

Another counter lands for Fiorot. She’s like an athletic Chookagian. Which is a pretty effective fighter.

More of the same in this fight. Blanchfield running in, Fiorot with short punches. Fiorot shucks off another trip attempt.

Blanchfield lands an OK left. But Manon is simply not engaging. She’s not giving Blanchfield and lane. And now Blanchfield is bleeding over the right eye. Small cut. But the crowd starts to boo this uneventful kickboxing match.

Manon just circling around. another clinch break. Blanchfield lands a left. She’s starting to land some punches now and Fiorot may actually be slowing a big. Not a lot though. 1 minute to go.

And nothing is happening in that minute. Manon is staying away and Blanchfield can’t get there.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fiorot, 30-27 Fiorot overall.

Round 4: Blanchfield needs a finish now. That does not seem likely. And Fiorot starts the fourth with some pep in her step.

Fiorot moving around that big cage well and Blanchfield still just walking onto punches. And credit to her, this has been a very smart fight.

Blanchfield has now decide it’s time to YOLO. She’s charging in recklessly and chucking them. And she tags Fiorot. Sho doesn’t like this sort of fight. Manon firing back and trying to move away.

Blanchfield slows down the brawl. But she’s upping the pressure and Fiorot clinches. Blanchfield breaks. Blanchfield really pressuring now. Fiorot keeping her off for now though.

Blanchfield has stopped her assault for some reason. And Manon back to hitting her and moving away.

Yeah, this is now back to the mid fight. Fiorot slightly ahead on strikes but nothing really is happening.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Blanchfield, 39-37 Fiorot overall.

Round 5: Blanchfield’s corner walks on eggshells for a minute but finally tells their fighter she needs a finish. She does. That was a pity round I gave her. Fiorot is almost certainly ahead by a lot, if not a full sweep.

Blanchfield comes out firing and lands a head kick! Fiorot eats it and fires back. Blanchfield said she wasn’t tired and she’s trying to put that to work out there. But Fiorot is also looking sharp.

But then we settle in to Fiorot jabbing and moving. Blanchfield keeps putting shots out there and lands a body kick. Statistically, this is razor close actually. But our eyeballs tell a different story.

And Blanchfield is not getting that finish her corner called for. She’s slowed down to the mid kickboxing fight. That’s what Fiorot lives for. She’s made this her fight right from the start.

Blanchfield’s corner can be heard imploring her to do more. She does not oblige. Fiorot is actually doing even better now. She’s opening up a little more with her own kicks. 2 minutes left.

But Fiorot is moving. Blanchfield lands a shot but Fiorot keeps cracking. Blanchfield landing a little now but Fiorot lands a big right, her best of the night.

1 minute left and Blanchfield gets a body lock and pushes Fiorot to the fence. But she’s an absolute unit in there and Blanchfield can’t get any traction. Flying knee attempt from Fiorot gets her a left hand to the face.

Fiorot on the bike. Collision at short time and Blanchfield tries to run her down but Fiorot isn’t having it.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fiorot, 49-46 Fiorot overall.

Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).