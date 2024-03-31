 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That’s just wrong man’: Pros react to Chris Weidman’s controversial UFC Atlantic City win

By Mike Heck
Chris Weidman got back in the win column against Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City on Saturday night, but it certainly came with a bit of controversy.

Weidman started out strong in the opening stanza, landing some big shots, getting a takedown and getting to a dominant position, before grinding things out against the fence. Silva started to find more success in the second as he avoided takedowns and landed some good punches despite suffering an accidental eye poke. “The All-American” stole some momentum late as he stung Silva and landed a nice flurry.

The third round began with both fighters getting poked, before Weidman appeared to drop Silva and the referee stopped it. The replay showed Weidman landing multiple eye pokes which sent Silva to the canvas before the former champ pounced. After Weidman gave his post-victory interview, lead commentator Brendan Fitzgerald revealed they went to the cards after the eye pokes and it was scored a technical decision win for Weidman.

The fight, of course, led to UFC fighters reacting to the conclusion of the fight, which you can find below.

