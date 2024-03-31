‘That’s just wrong man’: Pros react to Chris Weidman’s controversial UFC Atlantic City win

Chris Weidman got back in the win column against Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City on Saturday night, but it certainly came with a bit of controversy.

Weidman started out strong in the opening stanza, landing some big shots, getting a takedown and getting to a dominant position, before grinding things out against the fence. Silva started to find more success in the second as he avoided takedowns and landed some good punches despite suffering an accidental eye poke. “The All-American” stole some momentum late as he stung Silva and landed a nice flurry.

The third round began with both fighters getting poked, before Weidman appeared to drop Silva and the referee stopped it. The replay showed Weidman landing multiple eye pokes which sent Silva to the canvas before the former champ pounced. After Weidman gave his post-victory interview, lead commentator Brendan Fitzgerald revealed they went to the cards after the eye pokes and it was scored a technical decision win for Weidman.

The fight, of course, led to UFC fighters reacting to the conclusion of the fight, which you can find below.

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 31, 2024

That's just wrong man. With every thing that comes with losing a fight, I feel for Bruno — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 31, 2024

I’m sorry but there’s some favoritism taking place here — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 31, 2024

Noooo. I guess eye pokes are legal now #UFCAtlanticCity — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 31, 2024

Unfortunate but that’s a no contest — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 31, 2024

Another pokey poke , what do we have here. Ko ? Tko ? Reviewing it ? lol what about the last guy who lost his paycheck — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 31, 2024

They are taking a look at it. It might be turned to a No contest. ?? — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 31, 2024

That's unfortunate — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) March 31, 2024

Common… It has to be No Contest!!!



#UFCAtlanticCity — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 31, 2024

What a weird night — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 31, 2024

Wow double eye pokes to the finish . That was wild ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 31, 2024

Too bad UFC don’t want to change those shit gloves. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 31, 2024

Punch a hole in his fudging eye — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 31, 2024

This ref is cheeks — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 31, 2024

@chrisweidman looking good right now. Great fight. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 31, 2024

Longo is all our inner coaches! #UFCAtlanticCity — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 31, 2024