This Is CineMMA, ‘Fight Valley’: Can Miesha Tate save this movie?

Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm step into the brutal, unforgiving world of Fight Valley. What could possibly go wrong?

On this episode of This is CineMMA, the MMA Fighting movie review crew gets down and dirty on the mean streets of New Jersey as we follow the harrowing adventure of Windsor (Susie Celek), an out-of-her-element reporter on a quest to avenge her sister’s death. A hardened brawler named Jabs (Tate) takes our heroine under her wing, but the clock is ticking and there may not be enough time to prepare her for a final showdown with the dangerous Church (Cyborg).

Alexander K. Lee, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon don their toughest-looking hoodies as they try to make sense of Fight Valley’s frantic fight scenes, rank the acting performances of the featured MMA stars, and have a chuckle at some of the best C-movie one-liners you’ll ever hear.

How much of the film is carried by Tate? Where does Windsor rank among the worst main characters in a martial arts movie? And is repeatedly punching a bucket of rocks a good base for MMA?

Step into Fight Valley with us for the answers to these questions and more.

New episodes of the This is CineMMA show come out weekly