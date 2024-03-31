James Krause resurfaces to proudly proclaim he’s more than $5 million in debt

James Krause, the embattled fighter and MMA coach who remains on suspension amid an investigation into suspicious betting activity, resurfaced on social media this week to proudly proclaim that he’s more than $5 million in debt, but using that to his advantage.

Back in 2022, Krause was effectively banned from the UFC after an investigation was launched into a dramatic shift in betting lines just before his fighter Darrick Minner lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 64. Following the fight, which prompted several sportsbooks to remove UFC events from their roster, the promotion released Minner and made Krause persona non grata, warning fighters that anyone having association would him would not be permitted to perform in the UFC.

Krause, Minner, and UFC fighter Jeff Molina also remain suspended indefinitely by the Nevada Athletic Commission as a result of the investigation into the betting scandal.

Despite that suspension and disassociating himself with his Glory MMA and Fitness gym, Krause has apparently shifted to a new career in real estate, and he’s even offering to coach others who are interested in following in his footsteps. Krause posted about his current career on Facebook, along with why he’s unbothered by being “in over $5 million of debt.”

By all accounts, Krause has put his full focus into his real estate business after he became one of the top coaches in MMA prior to his suspension and UFC ban. Krause worked with a number of top fighters, including former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

There’s no word as to when the investigation into the betting irregularities may come to a close, but Krause will not be allowed to participate in anything combat sports related while he remains under suspension from the Nevada commission. He could also potentially face financial or criminal penalties as a result of the betting scandal.