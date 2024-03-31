UFC Atlantic City live blog: Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

This is the UFC Atlantic City live blog for Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley, the welterweight co-main event on Saturday in New Jersey.

Consistently one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster, Luque was on the cusp of a welterweight title shot just a few years ago before back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal set him back. After taking a year off, Luque got back on the winning track with a dominant performance against Rafael dos Anjos last August, and now the 32-year-old hopes to get back in the title conversation with a win in the state of his birth.

Owner of arguably one of the greatest highlights in UFC history with his leaping spinning back kick against Impa Kasanganay, Buckley struggled to build much momentum at middleweight. But since dropping down to welterweight last year, “New Mansa” is 2-0 with quality wins over Andre Fialho and Alex Morono, and now has a chance to break into the divisional top 15 with a win over Luque.

