UFC Atlantic City live blog: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

This is the UFC Atlantic City live blog for Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, the women’s flyweight main event on Saturday in New Jersey.

One of the most hyped prospect in women’s MMA just a few years ago, Blanchfield is now considered to be the flyweight champion in waiting by many. Only 24 years old and already 6-0 in the UFC, Blanchfield had a terrific 2023, beating former title challengers Jessica Andrade and Taila Santos in back-to-back fights. Now she hopes to cement herself as next in line for the flyweight title, after Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko settle their business later this year.

Related Get Latest UFC Atlantic City Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

A former UAE Warriors and EFC flyweight champion, Fiorot joined the UFC in 2021 and immediately began making waves with back-to-back knockout finishes. Since then, she’s tacked on four more victories in the promotion, including her most recent win, a unanimous decision over former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. A win over Blanchfield should solidify Fiorot as the next title challenger at flyweight.

Check out the UFC Atlantic City main event live blog below.