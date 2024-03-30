‘Fire him’: Pros react to absurd Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee scorecard at UFC Atlantic City

For almost everyone who watched the fight live, it seemed abundantly clear that Chidi Njokuani won a decision over Rhys McKee in the main card opener of UFC Atlantic City — that is, with the exception of one judge scoring the bout.
Two judges scored it 30-27 for Njokuani, which seemed to be the consensus, but at worst, 29-28 Njokuani would’ve been acceptable. However, after a lengthy wait for the scores to be read by Bruce Buffer, Mamunah Querido ended up scoring it 29-28 for McKee in a frontrunner for worst scorecard of the year thus far. In the end, it didn’t matter, but a slew of UFC fighters were stunned with Querido’s card, as you can see by their reactions below.
March 31, 2024
What????!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 31, 2024
Fire him!!!!!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 31, 2024
Send that judge home NOW!!! Chidi won that clear as day 30-27!!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 31, 2024
This decision shouldn’t be taking this long! #ufcatlanticcity— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 31, 2024
This fight was easy to judge!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 31, 2024
One of those judges is on that Atlantic City booger sugar lol— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 31, 2024
29-28 McKee is an insane card... congrats @ChidiBangNjoku. #UFCAtlanticCity— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 31, 2024
Those are the types of decisions that make me angry. I had 30-27 Chidi. MAYBE you could find a way to argue 1 round for McKee. But 2 rounds is just insane! #UFCAtlanticCity— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 31, 2024
