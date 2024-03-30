‘Fire him’: Pros react to absurd Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee scorecard at UFC Atlantic City

For almost everyone who watched the fight live, it seemed abundantly clear that Chidi Njokuani won a decision over Rhys McKee in the main card opener of UFC Atlantic City — that is, with the exception of one judge scoring the bout.

Two judges scored it 30-27 for Njokuani, which seemed to be the consensus, but at worst, 29-28 Njokuani would’ve been acceptable. However, after a lengthy wait for the scores to be read by Bruce Buffer, Mamunah Querido ended up scoring it 29-28 for McKee in a frontrunner for worst scorecard of the year thus far. In the end, it didn’t matter, but a slew of UFC fighters were stunned with Querido’s card, as you can see by their reactions below.

What????! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 31, 2024

Fire him!!!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 31, 2024

Send that judge home NOW!!! Chidi won that clear as day 30-27!!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 31, 2024

This decision shouldn’t be taking this long! #ufcatlanticcity — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 31, 2024

This fight was easy to judge!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 31, 2024

One of those judges is on that Atlantic City booger sugar lol — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 31, 2024