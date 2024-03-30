‘Pure entertainment’: Conor McGregor, other pros react to Nate Landwehr’s wild night at UFC Atlantic City

Nate Landwehr got Conor McGregor’s attention on Saturday night.

The fan-friendly featherweight picked up a first-round knockout of Jamall Emmers in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Atlantic City. In classic “Nate the Train” style, Landwehr found himself in some early trouble, bled a lot, dug deep, and found a way to continuously pressure his opponent, which culminated in his comeback stoppage of Emmers.

With the win, Landwehr climbs back in the win column after dropping a decision to Dan Ige at UFC 289 this past June. Prior to that, the 35-year-old picked up three straight UFC victories, including stoppages of Austin Lingo and Ludovit Klein.

Afterward, Landwehr delivered a fiery and personality-filled post-fight interview, which led to a slew of reactions from pro fighters about the in-fight and post-fight work from Landwehr, including McGregor. Check out the reactions from the UFC athletes below.

Nate — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2024

Nate the train always must see tv amazing fight!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 31, 2024

Farmer Fran!! — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) March 31, 2024

What a comeback! Nate seemed very durable. Nice KO!!! ✈️ — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) March 31, 2024

Nate ‘The Train’ is pure entertainment! #UFCAtlanticCity — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) March 31, 2024

Great post fight interview incoming — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 31, 2024

What a crazy first round just the way I like it #UFCAtlanticCity — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 31, 2024