UFC Atlantic City video: Nate Landwehr scores vicious comeback knockout of Jamall Emmers

Nate Landwehr did it again.

Saturday night, Landwehr faced Jamall Emmers in the final fight of the prelims at UFC Atlantic City, and once again, one of the most exciting fighters in MMA delivered.

Emmers came out guns blazing on Landwehr, rocking “The Train” almost immediately, but the Tennessee native was able to weather the storm and battle back as the round continued. Late into the round, Landwehr buzzed Emmers with a big shot, leading to a hectic clinch battle where both men slugged it out but both refused fall.

With time winding down, it looked as if the fight was headed to the second round, but Landwehr kept pressing the issue and landed a nasty uppercut on his retreating foe that dropped “Pretty Boy.” A few follow-up shots on the defenseless Emmers sealed the deal, and very well could have earned Landwehr another $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Check out the sensational comeback below.