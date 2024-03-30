UFC Atlantic City video: Ibo Aslan demolishes Anton Turkalj after wild slugfest

Ibo Aslan got his revenge — and did so in emphatic fashion.

On Saturday night, Aslan faced Anton Turkalj on the prelims of UFC Atlantic City. The bout was a rematch of the lone loss of Aslan’s career, when Turkalj submitted him at Brave FC 40 in 2020. Things did not go as well for Turkalj this time around, though, as Aslan knocked out “The Pleasure Man” at 1:32 of the third round.

One of the better fights of the evening, Aslan and Turkalj got after things quickly, exchanging big punches for much of the first two rounds. In the second round, Aslan repeated landed right hands on Turkalj, who wobbled but always fired back. By the start of the third frame, it looked like Turkalj may even take control as Aslan appeared tired, but looks can be deceiving. Just over a minute in, Aslan clubbed Turkalj with a monstrous right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas. Referee Gary Copeland jumped in and saved the dazed Turkalj before Aslan could even follow up, earning Aslan a walk-off knockout in his UFC debut.

With the win, Aslan moves to 12-1 in his MMA career and the Contender Series product appears to be someone to watch at 205 pounds. Turkalj, meanwhile, is now 0-4 in the UFC and likely out of the promotion.

Check out the nasty finish below.