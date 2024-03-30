UFC Atlantic City live blog: Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

This is the UFC Atlantic City live blog for Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva, a featured middleweight fight on Saturday in New Jersey.

A former UFC middleweight champion and the man responsible for dethroning the great Anderson Silva, Weidman has had a tough go of things in recent years. After starting his career 13-0, “The All-American” has gone 2-7 in his past nine fights and also suffered a horrific leg break in his bout with Uriah Hall in 2021. At 39 years old, it’s fair to wonder how much, if anything, Weidman has left in the tank.

Related Get Latest UFC Atlantic City Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

A UFC fighter since 2021, Silva immediately made noise in the promotion with three straight knockout victories. Things have not gone as swimmingly for Silva since. He’s lost four of his past five bouts, including a unanimous decision to Sharabutdin Magomedov in October. Silva now has a chance to not only save his job, but get the biggest win of his career if he can knock out the former middleweight champion on Saturday.

Check out the UFC Atlantic City featured fight live blog below.