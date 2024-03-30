Melissa Gatto vs. Viktoriya Dudakova scrapped from UFC Atlantic City just before walkouts

UFC Atlantic City is down to 13 fights after a flyweight bout between Melissa Gatto and Viktoriya Dudakova was scrapped just before the fighters walked to the octagon.

An announcement was made during the UFC Atlantic City broadcast that a medical issue on Dudakova’s side prevented her from competing on the card. There’s no word yet if the fight will be re-booked for a later date

Dudakova sports a perfect 8-0 MMA record, including two UFC wins over Istela Nunes and Jinh Yu Frey. Unfortunately, she’ll have to wait until later this year to try and make it three in a row following her withdrawal from UFC Atlantic City.

As for Gatto, 28-year-old Brazilian was seeking to get back on track from a two-fight losing streak, which followed two wins to start her UFC career.

UFC Atlantic City will be headlined by a separate flyweight fight as Erin Blanchfield battles Manon Fiorot in a potential No. 1 contender’s bout at 125 pounds.