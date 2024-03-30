‘KO by hip madness’: Pros react to Jacob Malkoun’s bizarre finish of Andre Petroski at UFC Atlantic City

The second fight of UFC Atlantic City ended in a very strange way — and with Jacob Malkoun picking up his first UFC finish in the process.

Malkoun faced Andre Petroski in a middleweight bout on Saturday, and at the beginning of the second round, Petroski timed a double leg — seemingly perfectly — but then fell to the mat before getting a nasty kick to the ribs and some ground-and-pound from Malkoun to end the bout. Replay appeared to show that Petroski’s head hit Malkoun’s hip with enough force to stun him, and Malkoun took advantage of the situation to get the victory.

See how pro fighters past and present reacted to the bizarre finish — and the five-plus minutes of action that preceded it — below.

Ko by hip madness #UFCAtlanticCity — Jake 'White Kong' Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) March 30, 2024

Maybe dazed himself on the hip bone during the entry. #UFCAtlanticCity — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 30, 2024

Malkoun’s striking and particularly the jab just looking sharper so far. #UFCAtlanticCity — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 30, 2024

What a crazy ending for Malkoun.. It looks like Petroski clashed temple to hip bone on that takedown entry and rocked himself bad!



Big W for the Aussie!! #UFCAtlanticCity — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 30, 2024