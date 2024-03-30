 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘KO by hip madness’: Pros react to Jacob Malkoun’s bizarre finish of Andre Petroski at UFC Atlantic City

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Petroski v Malkoun Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The second fight of UFC Atlantic City ended in a very strange way — and with Jacob Malkoun picking up his first UFC finish in the process.

Malkoun faced Andre Petroski in a middleweight bout on Saturday, and at the beginning of the second round, Petroski timed a double leg — seemingly perfectly — but then fell to the mat before getting a nasty kick to the ribs and some ground-and-pound from Malkoun to end the bout. Replay appeared to show that Petroski’s head hit Malkoun’s hip with enough force to stun him, and Malkoun took advantage of the situation to get the victory.

See how pro fighters past and present reacted to the bizarre finish — and the five-plus minutes of action that preceded it — below.

