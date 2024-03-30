UFC Atlantic City video: Andre Petroski nearly knocks himself out on Jacob Malkoun’s hip, finished moments later

Jacob Malkoun scored a very strange TKO victory at UFC Atlantic City.

On Saturday night, Malkoun faced Andre Petroski in the second fight of the evening, and after a competitive first round, things got wonky in the second frame. Early into the round, Petroski shot in for a takedown, and after Malkoun defended, the Pennsylvania native stumbled awkwardly away. Malkoun jump right on him, delivering a vicious body kick and follow-up punches, forcing referee Gary Copeland to jump in and make the save.

After the finish, the commentary team still was unable to determine what exactly hurt Petroski, until a slow motion replay of the takedown appeared to show Petroski’s head colliding with Malkoun’s hip during the attempt, stunning him. In his post-fight interview, Malkoun confirmed that he believes that’s what happened as well.

Regardless of the strange circumstances, Malkoun officially scored a TKO finish just 39 seconds into the second round and moved to 4-3 in the UFC.

Check out the bizarre sequence below.