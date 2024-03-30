UFC Atlantic City Results: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot

MMA Fighting has UFC Atlantic City results for the Blanchfield vs. Fiorot fight card, a live blog for the top three fights, and more from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., on Saturday night.
In the main event, top UFC flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot collide in a five-round showdown. Both Blanchfield and Fiorot carry six-fight winning streaks into the octagon for their critical showdown.
Welterweights Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley face off in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Atlantic City results below.
Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers
Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez
Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews
Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto
Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun
