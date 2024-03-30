UFC Atlantic City Results: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot

MMA Fighting has UFC Atlantic City results for the Blanchfield vs. Fiorot fight card, a live blog for the top three fights, and more from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., on Saturday night.

In the main event, top UFC flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot collide in a five-round showdown. Both Blanchfield and Fiorot carry six-fight winning streaks into the octagon for their critical showdown.

Welterweights Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley face off in the co-main event.

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers

Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez

Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns

Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews

Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj

Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto

Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun

Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran