 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA fighter disqualified from boxing match after takedown, brutal ground-and-pound knockout

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new
Rocky Boxing Night

MMA veteran Marcin Sianos was disqualified from a boxing match against Artur Bizewski on Saturday after executing a takedown and scoring a brutal ground-and-pound knockout.

Sianos (8-7 MMA, 0-1 boxing) faced off against undefeated prospect Bizewski (9-0 boxing) at Rocky Boxing Night in Koszalin, Poland. Sianos appeared to be on the verge of pulling off a dramatic upset after staggering Bizewski with a flurry of punches midway through the second round, however he then seized an illegal double-leg takedown, secured mount position, and pummeled his foe with a brutal ground-and-pound elbow that left Bizewski crumpled in a heap.

Sianos was ultimately disqualified before fleeing the ring amid a sea of angry fans.

Watch video of the scene below.

Following the incident, Sianos posted a lengthy statement on social media in Polish, apologizing for his actions and stating that he could not explain his behavior.

That post can be read (in Polish) below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting