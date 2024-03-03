MMA fighter disqualified from boxing match after takedown, brutal ground-and-pound knockout

MMA veteran Marcin Sianos was disqualified from a boxing match against Artur Bizewski on Saturday after executing a takedown and scoring a brutal ground-and-pound knockout.

Sianos (8-7 MMA, 0-1 boxing) faced off against undefeated prospect Bizewski (9-0 boxing) at Rocky Boxing Night in Koszalin, Poland. Sianos appeared to be on the verge of pulling off a dramatic upset after staggering Bizewski with a flurry of punches midway through the second round, however he then seized an illegal double-leg takedown, secured mount position, and pummeled his foe with a brutal ground-and-pound elbow that left Bizewski crumpled in a heap.

Sianos was ultimately disqualified before fleeing the ring amid a sea of angry fans.

Shocking scenes at the heavyweight fight in Koszalin, Poland!

MMA fighter Marcin Sianos (0-1) made his professional debut today and landed a hurtful blow on Artur Bizewski (9-0) in the second round before initiating ground and pound, landing an elbow.

Following the incident, Sianos posted a lengthy statement on social media in Polish, apologizing for his actions and stating that he could not explain his behavior.

