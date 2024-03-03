Jamie Pickett retires following 5th straight UFC loss: ‘I got kids who count on me’

Nine-fight UFC veteran Jamie Pickett has called it a career.

Pickett faced Eryk Anders in the featured prelim of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 87 event at the UFC APEX, where he dropped a unanimous decision. During his walkout, UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik revealed that Pickett would be making the walk to the octagon — or any cage — for the final time, as he was set to retire.

Following his fifth consecutive loss, Pickett confirmed his desire to close the book on his MMA career during his post-fight media scrum.

“I got a 6-year-old, I got kids who count on me, my little girls,” Pickett said. “I want to be a positive role model in their lives. I want to show them, I want to help guide them through life, navigate through the world — but I can’t do it if I’m messed up from fighting.

“My body’s just not holding up. And I love the sport, I’m very appreciative the UFC for letting me fight out my contract. And if they came right now and told me they’d give more another two contracts, the answer would still be the same.”

Pickett said he came into the sport a little too late in his life and got banged up a bit too much along the way. The 35-year-old ends his career with a 13-11 pro record. He went 2-7 in the UFC after earning a contract on his third attempt on the promotion’s Contender Series.