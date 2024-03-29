UFC Atlantic City preview show: Will Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot punch ticket to title shot?

The stakes are high for Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot as they battle in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Atlantic City event with the winner expected to fight for the UFC women’s flyweight title against the winner of the assumed trilogy bout between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Ahead of the UFC’s next Fight Night lineup, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Eric Jackman preview Saturday’s card, the main event between Blanchfield and Fiorot, talk which headliner needs the win more, and what potential pairing would be most interesting in a title fight. Additionally, they’ll talk the co-main event between Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley, the card as a whole for an out-of-the-APEX show, answer viewer questions, and much more.

