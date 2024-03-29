Heck of a Morning: Should Sean Strickland or Israel Adesanya get Dricus Du Plessis title fight next?

The UFC’s middleweight division is fascinating right now, especially with the addition of Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia in June. As of now, new champion Dricus Du Plessis’ first title defense is not lined up, but should he face bitter rival Israel Adesanya next, or the man who gave Du Plessis his toughest fight to date in Sean Strickland?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the middleweight title picture, why the word “deserves” should be limited from the vocabulary of UFC fans, and which fighter has the best chance of being Du Plessis’ next opponent. Additionally, listener questions include Dana White’s relationship with the MMA media, getting into the MMA space, the UFC Atlantic City main event between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.